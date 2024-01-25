3 of Lainey Wilson’s Most Show-Stopping Performances

Lainey Wilson has proven herself to be one of the most dynamic performers in country music today. Her powerful vocals paired with her impressive stage presence put her at the top of her crop. Check out three instances that Wilson blew us away in a live setting, below.

1. “Things A Man Oughta Know” at the Grand Ole Opry

“Things A Man Oughta Know” remains one of Wilson’s most effective songs. The kicker at the end of the chorus scratches a certain kind of itch that only playfully worded country songs can. We appreciate it every time she opts to perform this song, but it really shined when she dusted it off at the Grand Ole Opry. The simple arrangement leaves little to distract from Wilson’s powerful vocals.

Who gave up and got it wrong

If you really love a woman, you don’t let her go

Yeah, I know a few things a man oughta know

2. “Grease” at ACM Awards

Wilson kicked things up several notches at the 2023 ACM Awards with “Grease.” The rock-flavored song saw Wilson deliver an even more energetic performance than usual. Hair flips, camera kicks, and growling vocals galore.

Good God Almighty

Boy, you got me begging like a ol’ hound dog

Buttered up and rolling, like a skillet smoking up a kitchen down in Arkansas

Yeah, we on to something, won’t ya keep it coming

Baby, I can handle the heat

3. “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” at CMA Awards

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” is Wilson’s latest hit. The impassioned song recounts Wilson’s upbringing and the determination she learned from her parents. That sentiment is paired with one of Wilson’s most rousing melodies to date. She brought this song out at the 2023 CMA Awards, proving to everyone why she was worthy of taking home the Entertainer of the Year award.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)