3 Dolly Parton Concerts Every Fan Should See

With each passing day, it seems like country star Dolly Parton is the one thing we can all agree on. Have you ever met someone who said, “I don’t like Dolly Parton!” No. No one has ever said that out loud and meant it. From her songs to her presence, she’s beloved.

Videos by American Songwriter

But while the iconic songwriter and performer is still making music, co-writing books and creating Christmas specials—all of which she’s done over the past couple of years—she may not be on tour in your town or you just might not have the chance to see her live.

[RELATED: American Songwriter November Cover Story: Dolly Parton—The Eternal Artist]

So, that’s why we’ve compiled this list of three shows that every Dolly Parton fan both can and should see (other than her recent headline-grabbing Thanksgiving Day show with the Dallas Cowboys), thanks to the magic of online resources. So, here below, let’s get to the music.

1. Los Angeles (2008)

Wearing an all-white suit bejeweled with rhinestones, Dolly Parton took the stage at the famed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The year was 2008 and Parton was, of course, fabulous. Singing with a headset microphone at times while others she strummed an acoustic or an electric guitar, Dolly told stories of the origin of her famous bedazzled look as well as played hits from her catalogue like, “Jolene.” She also played slide guitar and an Irish whistle! Check her out here below.

2. On Tour (1979)

This collection of live song performances from Dolly’s 1979 is a treasure. Who might have guessed she’d be doing it like this for another five decades? Along with Dolly’s playing, there are behind the scenes interviews with her band members, those lucky souls picked for this trek. In this special, Dolly sings, plays guitar and even banjo. Check it out here below.

3. London (2009)

Yes, even across the ocean in London, England, they love Dolly. In this concert below, the big-haired legend plays to thousands. She performs on the autoharp, singing the hit, “Coat of Many Colors.” She also goes between other instruments, including the piano, playing the song, “The Grass Is Blue.” Check out the stunning concert here below.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images