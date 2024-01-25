Third Eye Blind 2024 Tour: Upcoming Dates and How To Buy Tickets

American rock superstars Third Eye Blind have just announced the fourth edition of their popular 2024 Summer Gods Tour, taking their talents across the country. 3EB will start their latest run of shows on June 8th in Airway Heights, Washington before wrapping up on August 3rd at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas.

Videos by American Songwriter

The band has booked an impressive 37 shows across 25 weekends for their Summer Gods 2024 tour, giving fans plenty of chances to see them in action. They’ll be joined by fellow rockers Yellowcard for their tour as well, adding even more reasons to go to a show near you.

If you want to see Third Eye Blind live, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Third Eye Blind has been a mainstay for rock fans for ages. They’ve just come out with special 25th-anniversary edition “Jumper” vinyls that come in both silver and gold, making for the perfect item for any collector.

Yellowcard is a great opener and a phenomenal act in its own right. The fact that they’re opening for Third Eye Blind is an impressive get and a great incentive for anyone wanting to go. Tickets are already moving fast, so fans should act now if they want to see the two rock bands live.

While we don’t know Third Eye Blind’s setlist, fans can expect the band to dip into their catalog of smash hits for their Summer Gods Tour 2024. Fans can hope to hear chart-toppers like “How’s It Going To Be,” “Deep Inside of You,” and of course everyone’s favorite “Semi-Charmed Life.”

If you’re interested in seeing two of the best bands born in the 90’s take center stage this summer, we highly recommend buying tickets now. Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard are two massive acts and together, they’ll surely sell out. Head to StubHub or click here to get your official tickets.

June 8 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

June 9 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

June 14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 15 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 21 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

June 25 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 28 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 29 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

June 30 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

July 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 3 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 5 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 7 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 9 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 11 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 26 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

July 27 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 31 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 1 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 2 – Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

FAQs

When do tickets for the Third Eye Blind tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Third Eye Blind’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Third Eye Blind Summer Gods 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to Third Eye Blind’s 2024 tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Third Eye Blind Summer Gods 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Third Eye Blind Summer Gods 2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Third Eye Blind tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 16 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Third Eye Blind 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Third Eye Blind is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Third Eye Blind’s latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later next year. Check back for more information.

Is there an age restriction for the Third Eye Blind Summer Gods 2024 Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Third Eye Blind tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Third Eye Blind merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Third Eye Blind Summer Gods 2024 Tour?

Third Eye Blind will be joined by fellow rock band Yellowcard for their 2024 Summer Gods Tour.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.