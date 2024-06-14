3 of Niall Horan’s Best Live Performances

Niall Horan has proven how impeccable his stage presence is, time and time again. From rocky anthems to country-esque ballads, Horan can do it all. Check out three of his best performances, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Small Talk” – The Royal Albert Hall (2021)

It’s hard for a performance not to make an impact at The Royal Albert Hall, with its stunning architecture and storied history. Horan certainly used that appeal during his performance of “Small Talk.” The song felt haunting and even more powerful than it normally does in that sacred space.

She’s been looking at me all night, I’m terrified

I don’t know why, baby

She’s got the wrong crazy

Oh, I see the moon in her eyes, I’m paralyzed

She’s not my baby

She’s got the wrong crazy

2. “This Town” with Noah Kahan – Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (2024)

“This Town” remains one of Horan’s best songs to date. With its simple melody and “Three Chords and the Truth” mentality, Horan always wows when he performs this ballad. He made the song all the more special at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena when he performed it alongside Noah Kahan. Both artists’ voices melded perfectly together.

And I want to tell you everything

The words I never got to say the first time around

And I remember everything

From when we were the children playing in this fairground

Wish I was there with you now

3. “Slow Hands” – One Love Manchester (2017)

One Love Manchester was held in remembrance of the concert-goers who lost their lives at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. Horan was among the artists that were asked to perform for the people of Manchester to help them mourn and move forward as a city. His set included one of the best performances of “Slow Hands” to date.

Slow, slow hands

Like sweat drippin’ down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I’m leavin’ here without you on me

I, I know

Yeah, I already know that there ain’t no stoppin’

Your plans and those

Slow hands

(Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)