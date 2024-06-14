‘American Idol’ Winner Shares Major Update After Parting Ways With Record Label

Throughout season 20 of American Idol, fans watched in excitement as Noah Thompson dazzled on stage and impressed judges Lionel Richie, Luke Byran, and Katy Perry. Showcasing his power on stage and wide range of music, the singer went on to win the season. But apparently, his rise to fame would never have happened if it was not for his friend, who signed him up in the first place. But now, two years after his American Idol victory, the singer and his label 19 Recordings decided to part ways. And with fans worried about Thompson, the singer decided to share his thoughts on the matter.

With rumors circulating about Thompson and 19 Recordings, the singer posted a video on Instagram, explaining, “I have chosen to continue my career as an independent artist. I feel like I’ve been writing some of the best songs of my career, and I really can’t wait for ya’ll to hear some of those new things that I’ve been working on.”

Although some believed the split meant the end for Thompson, he insisted, “I just wanted to let ya’ll know that we’re far from done. This is just the beginning. And I love ya’ll very much.”

Fans Support Noah Thompson On New Path In Music

While gaining over 7,000 likes, fans filled the comment section with support for Thompson on his new path in music as an independent artist. Comments included, “You were voted AI because you are amazing! Stay focused sweetie it will all fall into place. In Gods timing.” Another fan added, “Yaaaa way to go Noah!!! You are so talented…I can’t wait to hear your music and wonderful you are writing music for others too! Canada loves you!!” And one person claimed, “Saw you at Whiskey Jam this week. You’ve made a new fan for sure. Was a fun night. Can’t wait to hear some of your new stuff.”

Although dealing with rumors surrounding his career in music, Thompson helped write the song “Front Door Famous”, which will be released on June 14 by country star Luke Combs. Excited about the future and what he currently works on, it seems the American Idol alum is making his own way in the music industry.

(Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)