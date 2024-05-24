3 of the Best Beer Drinking Country Songs – Featuring Luke Combs, Toby Keith, and More

It might be cliche, but we’re partial to a beer-fueled country song. You might have heard a naysayer of the genre knock the fact that so many country artists have sung about their drink of choice, but we’d counter that point with this: Listeners return to those songs time and time again, because it’s relatable. Everyone needs time to kick back and relax. Those that prefer to do that with a cold one in their hand will likely enjoy the three songs, below.

3 of the Best Beer Drinking Country Songs

1. “Beer For My Horses” (Toby Keith feat. Willie Nelson)

We’re starting off our list with a song that’s less about kicking-back and more so about taking a victory lap with a refreshment in hand. In “Beer For My Horses,” it’s not Toby Keith or Willie Nelson that is set to enjoy a nice cold beer, but their trusty steeds. After dishing out justice, both the men and the horses get their reward.

When the gun smoke settles we’ll sing a victory tune

And we’ll all meet back at the local saloon

We’ll raise up our glasses against evil forces singing

Whiskey for my men, beer for my horses

2. “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (Luke Combs)

In “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs lists all the reasons he has to be heartbroken: girls, football teams, diamond rings, etc. The only thing to soothe his heartache is sitting down with a long neck ice cold beer. Sometimes there is no other cure.

Long neck ice cold beer never broke my heart

Like diamond rings and football teams have torn this boy apart

Like a neon dream, it just dawned on me that bars and this guitar

And long neck ice cold beer never broke my heart

3. “There’s a Tear in My Beer” (Hank Williams)

Looking back to something a little more classic, we’re ending our list of beer-centric country songs with “There’s a Tear in My Beer” by Hank Williams. Overtop a simple acoustic guitar melody, Williams sings about drowning his sorrows in beer.

There’s a tear in my beer

‘Cause I’m cryin’ for you, dear

You are on my lonely mind

Into these last nine beers

I have shed a million tears

You are on my lonely mind

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage