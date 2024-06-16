Former Member of the World Famous Blue Jays Jeremy Tepper Passes Away at 60

While once walking on stage as the frontman for the band World Famous Blue Jays, Jeremy Tepper decided to step away from the spotlight as he helped create the record label Diesel Only Records. Finding his place behind the music, the musician quickly became a top name in the music industry as a journalist and executive. He also contributed to SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country as the program director. Sadly, on June 14, the musician passed away at 60 years old.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on social media, Laura Cantrell, Tepper’s wife, revealed the musician passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday. While helping propel the music industry into a new era, SiriusXM took a moment to honor Tepper, tweeting, “Jeremy Tepper, a beloved member of SiriusXM, profoundly influenced us with his unwavering dedication to music and innovative spirit. His contributions, in shaping Outlaw Country and Willie’s Roadhouse, are beyond measure. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.”

Jeremy Tepper, a beloved member of SiriusXM, profoundly influenced us with his unwavering dedication to music and innovative spirit. His contributions, in shaping Outlaw Country and Willie’s Roadhouse, are beyond measure. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time. pic.twitter.com/rZxB8LZHsS — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) June 15, 2024

Steven Van Zandt Pays Tribute To Jeremy Tepper

Longtime friend, Steven Van Zandt, the guitarist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, also took a moment to remember his late friend, writing, “Lost my good friend Jeremy Tepper last night. An incredibly tragic loss so young. He ran my Outlaw Country station on SiriusXM brilliantly. It is actually quite a complicated format and he made it look easy. Our deepest love and condolences to Laura and his family and friends.”

Lost my good friend Jeremy Tepper last night. An incredibly tragic loss so young. He ran my Outlaw Country station on SiriusXM brilliantly. It is actually quite a complicated format and he made it look easy. Our deepest love and condolences to Laura and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/WA8tj3kkA1 — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) June 15, 2024

Showing just how cherished Tepper was to music lovers all over, fans also shared their love. “I miss him so much already. Really sad today but thankful he literally found a channel for his knowledge and charisma. It was pure genius hiring him for that job and he really crushed it. So sad for you and jer’s countless pals. Thanks for the big shot you took on him.”

One fan even thanked Tepper for one of his favorite stations, Outlaw Country. “Sorry for your loss. Outlaw Country is my favorite station on SiriusXM and the one I listen to the most by far. It is a perfect mix of the old and new, pushing the lines between country and rock (along with a few other genres too).”

