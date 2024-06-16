‘American Idol’ Alum Calls on Former Star Judge to Reprise Role and Replace Katy Perry

While season 22 of American Idol ended with Abi Carter taking home the crown, the buzz around the show continues to grow given the exit of Katy Perry. Although enjoying her time on the show, the hitmaker decided to leave her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to get back to the studio. Wanting to make music once again, fans of American Idol anxiously await to hear which celebrity will take her spot. And while no official name has been dropped, former contestant Nutsa decided to share who she believes would be a perfect fit.

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on American Idol during season 21, Nutsa not only showed her love for singing but also the power she brought to the stage. A top contender on the show, the singer landed in the Top 12 before leaving. Speaking with TooFab about her experience on American Idol, Nutsa also revealed her top pick to replace Perry, who helped mentor her. “She actually gave me very [good advice], and I really like her, to be honest. I don’t really know who [I’d want to replace her]. I think I would love to see … maybe Mariah Carey [come] back to the show because she is also someone that I love her to come back to American Idol.”

For any fan of American Idol, they will remember Carey making her debut on the show back in 2013. Only staying with the show for one season, it seems her time left a lasting mark on Nutsa.

[RELATED: 4 Former ‘American Idol’ Judges, Guest Judges, and Mentors Who Could Likely Replace Katy Perry]

Nutsa Discusses Competing In Eurovision

Outside of discussing who will replace Perry, Nutsa also recalled her time on American Idol and the pressure it brought. “It was very tough. It was very tough because I was feeling like a foreigner. It’s not a good feeling to have. But overall, it gave me a really big push in life.”

Continuing to pursue a career in music, Nutsa also competed in Eurovision with the hit song “Firefighter.” Once again, the singer showcased her wide range and landed in the final group. Explaining her experience, she revealed, “I was very, very happy that me and my team, we made it and we got to finals. But I mean, it’s really the biggest exposure you could get in Europe. There is no higher level than Eurovision so I’m very happy that I was blessed to do that.”

(Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)