3 of the Best Classic Rock Songs That Opened Albums From the 1990s

The opening track on an album sets the tone. It sets the mood. It sets the trajectory for what’s to come. A band wouldn’t want to open an acoustic record with a buzzy, explosive number. That would make no sense. As would the inverse.

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But here below, we wanted to explore three terrific opening songs from albums back in the day that kept our attention, enlivened our spirits, and set the vibe for the rest of the record. Indeed, these are three of the best classic rock songs to open albums from the 1990s.

“Once” by Pearl Jam from ‘Ten’ (1991)

When Pearl Jam released their debut LP, Ten, in the summer of 1991, music fans weren’t ready. Of course, there were rumors about the grunge movement forming in the Pacific Northwest. Bands like Soundgarden and Nirvana had already released albums. But here was Pearl Jam throwing their hat into the ring. The result? Music history. Today, Ten is often considered one of the greatest debut LPs ever and certainly one of the greatest rock records of the 1990s. And it all began with the rollicking, fiery track “Once”.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana from ‘Nevermind’ (1991)

Speaking of grunge, just weeks after Pearl Jam released Ten, Nirvana dropped their debut LP Nevermind. Soon after, the Kurt Cobain-led rock band was the biggest in the world. The whole ordeal became too big in many ways. The grunge trio almost couldn’t handle the fame and attention—truly, who could? And who should? Either way, though, the band’s opening number from Nevermind, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, is an all-time classic, even today.

“Bawitdaba” by Kid Rock from ‘Devil Without A Cause’ (1998)

No matter how you feel about Kid Rock and his politics today, in the late 1990s, he was one of the most important rock acts of the era. At a time when pop music dominated the charts, Kid Rock was bringing a different flavor of song. His breakthrough from a mainstream perspective was the 1998 LP Devil Without A Cause. And that record opened with the sticky, unforgettable “Bawitdaba”. Fans of MTV know the music video well—it was on seemingly 24/7 back then!

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