3 of the Best Classic Rock Sophomore Albums From the 1990s

When it comes to releasing music, it can be very tough to go back-to-back with standout hits. Just think back to your favorite decade or your favorite band. How many of them were able to release classics both for their debut and the sophomore follow-up?

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The list isn’t long. But here below, we wanted to showcase three groups that were able to make a name for themselves with their debut and then follow it up with a sophomore classic. Indeed, these are the best three classic rock sophomore albums from the 1990s.

‘Nevermind’ by Nirvana (1991)

Few bands have made the leap from first album to second album like Nirvana. While the group’s debut LP, Bleach, which was recorded by Jack Endino, was quite good, the band’s sophomore LP set the world on fire. Indeed, Nevermind made Nirvana the biggest band in the world. Suddenly, the Kurt Cobain-led trio was the talk of the universe. It seemed almost too much for the band to bear. But beyond that, the music on Nevermind kicks butt! Song to song, you’re gobsmacked by the work.

‘Crash’ by Dave Matthews Band (1996)

While ardent Dave Matthews Band fans will point out that Crash is actually the band’s third album release, the first LP, Remember Two Things, was actually a live record. So, Crash, which follows Under The Table And Dreaming marks DMB’s official second studio release. Now that that’s settled, let’s dive into the exquisite music! If nothing else, Dave Matthews knows how to set a mood, from the loving ode “Crash Into Me” to the pastoral “Two Step” to the lusty “Say Goodbye”, the record is a vibe. It’s also quite remarkable from top to bottom.

‘The Bends’ by Radiohead (1995)

Radiohead was one of those important rock bands that helped lead the 1990s into the 2000s. The group boasted fans galore who all loved their musical songwriting science. Each track from Radiohead seemed like a puzzle to figure out, some key to some otherwise unknowable universe. And the British-born band’s sophomore LP, The Bends, was another trove of mind-blowing work, including the classic “Fake Plastic Trees”.

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