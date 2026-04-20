3 Songs That Prove Country Music Is Cooler Than Ever

Country is indeed cool again. Everyone, everywhere, is trying their hand at a little twang. From pop artists incorporating traditional country accouterments into their sound to boots and hats returning to fashion, the genre that was once the world’s biggest niche has exploded into cultural dominance. This phenomenon has given country artists a leg up worldwide. It’s given them the chance to deliver some era-defining music. Below, revisit three modern country songs that just go to show: country is cooler than ever.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

It’s not every day that a country artist makes a play for a multi-genre chart. Ella Langley is enjoying over 20 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, beating out pop favorites like Bruno Mars and Olivia Dean. This classic country song about heartbreak and state rivalries has earned newfound appreciation in country music, even among those who don’t typically listen to the genre.

[RELATED: How Miranda Lambert Helped Ella Langley Take Control on ‘Dandelion’: “She’s Just So Honest”]

No one can deny that this is a great song. Even the biggest country hater would have trouble not agreeing that this earned its place at the top of the charts. Langley is helping spread the love of country music beyond its traditional boundaries.

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

If anything is indicative of country music’s growing reputation, it’s the fact that so many artists from other genres have decided to jump ship and head to Nashville. Post Malone has had one of the easiest transitions into the genre, largely thanks to his many top-selling country friends.

His duet with Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help,” epitomizes the moment country music is having right now. There are very few eras in the genre’s history that have been equally as universal. If someone like Post Malone, with very little to no connections to country, career-wise, can dream of conquering Nashville, the genre’s cool factor is steadily rising.

“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton

Many country artists are so in their element that they are achieving a rock-star-like coolness. Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse” musters the kind of energy usually only reserved for rockers. He uses his distinctive vocals to blow the audience away.

This is the kind of song that anyone could listen to and find merit in. It’s a crossover hit that speaks to country’s rising appeal amongst listeners of other genres.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)