Kacey Musgraves Rewrites George Strait’s Signature Hit for a Hilarious Coachella Rendition That Will Leave You in Tears

It has been over two years since Kacey Musgraves graced fans with a new album. Her last, Deeper Well, hit streaming platforms in March 2024. Since that moment, fans anxiously awaited her next release. Well, on May 1, Musgraves will share her seventh studio album, Middle of Nowhere. Excited for Middle of Nowhere, the hitmaker spent the last several months promoting the album. But when taking the stage during Coachella, she decided to honor George Strait with her own rendition of “All My Ex’s Live In Texas.”

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Giving free rein over the Mojave tent, Musgraves brought the country energy to Coachella as she performed with a horse trailer right behind her. It was branded with her signature “KM.” While giving fans just a sample of Middle of Nowhere, the highlight of her set was when she explained, “You guys all know George Strait’s version of this song? Well, I rewrote the verses from my perspective, so here we go.”

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Kacey Musgraves “Alive And Well In Tennessee” After Coachella Performance

Covering a song from the King of Country Music is already hard enough – but wanting to put a different spin on a country classic is crossing dangerous territory. Yet, that didn’t stop Musgraves from adding her own chapter to the legacy of Strait. “Okay, listen/Stephen down in Stephenville/Drank too much patron/Richard down in Richardson/Won’t pick up the phone/Cody in Midlothian/Now, he’s doing time/Sometimes you’ve gotta learn to love it/Or leave it all behind.”

Continuing to share her escapades across Texas, Musgraves recalled a fling that had the bluest eyes. “I left my shirt in Forth Worth/With some old college fling/That Houston guy had the bluest eyes/But I forgot his name/Some ***hole down in El Paso/He left my heart all broke/Everything’s bigger down there/ So I’m sad that I can’t go.”

Although Musgrave had more than enough heartbreak in the Lone Star State, she ended her rendition of “All My Ex’s Live In Texas” with a promise – “I’m alive and well in Tennessee.”

With the video already climbing over 24,000 likes, fans loved the twist she brought to Coachella. One person insisted, “It’s giving the old Texas Opry days.”

The viral reaction proves fans are more than ready for Musgraves’ next era. And if this energy carries into Middle of Nowhere, fans are in for something special.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)