3 of the Best Original Christmas Songs Released in the 2020s

Amid all of the classic Christmas songs, of which there are many, are several original country Christmas songs. While it may be daunting to release a new song, with so many holiday favorites, these three songs are among the best original country Christmas songs, all out in the last five years.

“Maybe This Christmas” by Carly Pearce and Michael Bublé

Carly Pearce joins Michael Bublé on “Maybe This Christmas“. Released in 2024, Bublé wrote the song with Chase McGill, Greg Wells, Jann Arden, and Nicholas Jacobson Larson.

“Maybe This Christmas” says, “And all the snow falling down on the city / And the good souls below / It ain’t the same when it comes down / And turns into rain / ‘Cause it’s Christmas time / You shouldn’t be alone / Again / Maybe this Christmas / You don’t have to be alone again.”

Bublé ‘s inspiration for the song came from thinking about how challenging life can be sometimes.

“Jann Arden and I knew it was special. We knew it came from a deep and earnest place,” Bublé tells The Toronto Sun. “Jann and I said, as nice as it is to write about sleigh bells and Santa and presents, this is a really tough time. The world is in a tough place. We’re all sitting on a very thin wire. And we wanted to do something special. Listen, you hope to write something that will live forever and go into the pantheon. But at the end of the day, as an artist, you want to write a song that makes people feel something.”

“Hallelujah” by Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Carrie Underwood includes “Hallelujah” on her 2020 My Gift album. Tony Gad and John Legend are the two writers of the song. Legend also sings on “Hallelujah” with Underwood.

It was Legend who pitched the song to Underwood, with Underwood in turn asking Legend to join her on the song.

“The music world is actually a pretty small world, and everybody knows what everybody else is doing,” Underwood tells The Tennessean. “We got this song sent to us at the last minute, when we were almost wrapped up with the Christmas album. And I loved the song. It’s so beautifully written, and it covers a lot of ground in Christmas.”

“Hallelujah” says, “Let the world stand still, the church bells ring / Silent night as the angels sing / Hallelujah, Hallelujah / Let the magic warm the moonlit air / Hear the choirs join in singing everywherе / Hallelujah, Hallelujah.”

“The Cozy Song” by Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay include “The Cozy Song” on their 2024 It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album. The sweet song encapsulates everything people love about the holidays.

“The Cozy Song” is written by duo members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, along with Jordan Reynolds. “The Cozy Song” says, “This is the cozy song / Go put your house shoes on / Go grab your favorite blanket / And wrap it around your body / Throw some wood on the fire / Pour up your favorite wine / Let it go down like candy / Come fall asleep in my arms.”

