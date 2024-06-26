Despite being relatively new to the music industry, Noah Kahan has had more than his fair share of collaborations. It seems almost everyone wants to get the “Stick Season” singer on a duet, either live or in studio. Though he has a host of collaborations to choose from, find our three favorites, below.

3 of the Best Noah Kahan Collaborations

1. “She Calls Me Back” with Kacey Musgraves

“She Calls Me Back” is one of Kahan‘s most successful collaborations. His and Kacey Musgraves’ voices seem to perfectly align with one another. From shifts in point-of-view to an instantly catchy melody, this song will likely be in the forefront of Kahan’s career for a while.

Everything’s alright when

She calls me back, she calls me back

Lost for a long time

Two parallel lines

Everything’s alright when

She calls me back, she calls me back

2. “Mountain With A View/Stick Season” with Kelsea Ballerini

Stepping out of the studio, our next Kahan collaboration happened in a live setting. At the 2024 ACMs, Kahan teamed up with Kelsea Ballerini for a mashup of her “Mountain With A View” and his “Stick Season.” Both songs did wonders for each artist’s career. Naturally, the combination of them made an even bigger splash.

It’s 7 AM and I’m on a mountain with a view

I’m the only one, alone, at a table meant for two

Big Sur looks beautiful this morning

And I should be missin’ you, I should be missin’ you

And I love Vermont, but it’s the season of the sticks

And I saw your mom, she forgot that I existed

And it’s half my fault, but I just like to play the victim

3. “Northern Attitude” with Hozier

Any song with Hozier on it is likely to be a hit. The Irish singer-songwriter has one of those voices that very few people would take issue with. Kahan is similarly agreeable. “Northern Attitude” plays to both Hozier and Kahan’s strengths, creating a collaboration that is even bigger than the sum of its parts.

If I get too close

And I’m not how you hoped

Forgive my northern attitude

Oh, I was raised out in the cold

If the sun don’t rise

‘Til the summertime

