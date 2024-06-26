Fans Share Emotional Responses to New ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Documentary

Celine Dion’s new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, released on Prime Video on June 25, and fans are sharing their emotional responses to the Canadian superstar’s tough journey with Stiff Person Syndrome. The documentary follows both Dion’s life as a popstar and her recent diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder, which has kept her from the stage since 2022.

Dion canceled her world tour in 2023, and has since shared that the disorder has made it painful for her to sing. However, she’s made a vow that she will return to the stage in the future. “I’m going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will,” she said in an interview with TODAY.

Fans took to social media to share their emotions about the new documentary. One fan wrote, “Just watched I Am Celine Dion and that was so raw, honest and emotional. So sad and so hard but if anyone can find their voice again and get back on their feet, it’s [Celine Dion]!! She’s one determined lady!!! We can’t wait for her return!”

Just watched I Am Celine Dion and that was so raw, honest and emotional. 🥺

So sad and so hard but if anyone can find their voice again and get back on their feet, it’s @celinedion!! She’s one determined lady!!! We can’t wait for her return! 🙏♥️ #IAmCelineDion pic.twitter.com/ZltwwwXpIG — 🖤Miss Jahan🖤 (@MissJahan) June 25, 2024

Another fan wrote, “I have just finished watching ‘I Am Celine Dion’ on Amazon. I cannot express how raw, heartbreaking and, at times, distressing it is. This’ll be with me for some time,” while still another commented, “Absolutely ruined by #IAmCelineDion but completely in awe of this incredible woman who I have adored all of my life. I love you [Celine Dion].”

Others shared the heartbreaking emotions they experienced while watching Dion suffer on the documentary, exCeline pressing love and support for the singer. “Omg seeing celine dion like that is heartbreaking omg,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Seeing celine suffer was terrible,” then expressing love and sympathy.

At a recent screening for the film, Celine Dion was moved to tears by the standing ovation she received while introducing the documentary. She gave a teary speech to the audience and was supported by her eldest son.

“I have so much gratitude to welcome all of you this evening,” she began. “This is by far the biggest crowd I’ve had in a few years.” She then continued, “I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my fans in my life. Thank you.”

