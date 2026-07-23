3 of the Best Rock Songs From the 1970s That Remained Unreleased for Decades

The three rock songs below were recorded in the 1970s. Despite being made decades prior, they weren’t released until later. These songs became cult murmurings, bootleg staples, and evidence of a fan’s die-hard status. Today, we have easier access to these songs because their artists deemed them worthy of release. Below, revisit these tracks and learn more about why they were shelved for decades.

[RELATED: 4 No. 2 Hits From 1972 That Feel Like Chart-Toppers to Us]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Bring On The Night” — Bruce Springsteen

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Starting at the end of the decade, this Bruce Springsteen rock song sat in the vault for two decades before receiving its official release. The studio outtake was a fan favorite long before it got its flowers from Springsteen, making this release highly anticipated.

“I lie in bed but baby, I can’t sleep no matter how hard I try / There’s something bad, baby / Wrong with me whenever I close my eyes,” he sings in this awaited deep cut. This yearning, seductive song showcases Springsteen at the height of his intimate songwriting.

“Schoolboy Blues” — The Rolling Stones

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The Stones’ “Schoolboy Blues” was a big “screw you” to Decca Records. To fulfill their contractual obligations, The Stones gave them this raunchy rock song, knowing they would never release it.

It finally had its official release in 2010, highlighting the rock-star antics of this legendary band. “Well, I asked a young policeman / If he’d only lock me up for the night / Well, I’ve had pigs in the farmyard / Some of them, some of them, they’re alright,” the lyrics read. Clearly, too obscene for mainstream play, but die-hard fans loved every second of it.

“Madman Across The Water” — Elton John and Mick Ronson

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Though a version of “Madman Across The Water” was released in the 1970s, the first version featuring guitarist Mick Ronson didn’t get so lucky. The album version of this rock song, released back then, had an entirely different arrangement from Ronson’s.

Though they originally decided to skip the powerhouse guitar work, Ronson’s cut has been released on several projects since the 1970s. “I can see very well / There’s a boat on the reef with a broken back / And I can see it very well / There’s a joke, and I know it very well,” John sings over some searing guitar work. It’s hard to get the version we’ve all heard a million times out of our heads. But the guitar-forward mix is one to savor.

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