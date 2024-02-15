3 of the Best Uses of Beatles Songs in Film

The perfect needle drop in a film has several requirements. Arguably the most important thing is finding a song that is both unique and memorable. The Beatles‘ catalog is rife with songs that easily check both of those boxes.

Find three moments in film below that were bolstered to new heights by the irreplaceable work of the Fab Four.

1. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – “Twist and Shout”

The climax of Ferris Bueller’s grandiose stint of playing hooky is a parade that marches through the city. Of course, Bueller leads the charge, standing on top of a float and singing the early Beatles hit “Twist and Shout.”

This song is a natural floor-filler. With the help of an extensive backing band, Bueller brings life to the streets of Chicago. What better song to help him win over the ears and dancing feet of the masses than “Twist and Shout?”

2. Yesterday – “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

There are many great uses of Beatles songs in Yesterday–it’s the lifeblood of the film. But, we are particularly moved by the final montage sequence that features “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.”

This Paul McCartney-penned track has a spirit to it that spurs a sense of hope. The filmmakers co-opted that feeling to help drive home one the main sentiments of the film: It’s not about how much fame or money you have, a life is measured by those who love you for who you truly are.

3. Love Actually – “All You Need Is Love”

On top of being a top-notch romantic comedy and holiday film, Love Actually is a love letter to England. The star-studded cast features some of the country’s best and brightest actors, notable landmarks, and inside jokes. That being said, it only makes sense to feature one of England’s greatest musical exports too.

A cover of the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” soundtracks the opening wedding sequence in this classic ensemble film. The festivities are made all the more jubilant with the addition of this needle drop.

