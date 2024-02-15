Bob Marley Biopic Receives Lackluster Reviews With Some Calling It a ”Hallmark Channel-Type Film”

Holding a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and considered one of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, Bob Marley used his love for music to share a message of peace and acceptance that continues to thrive today. While the singer passed away in May 1981, at just 36 years old, a new biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, sought to share a more in-depth look into the icon’s life and impact on the music industry. While directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film received lackluster reviews as some deemed it to be nothing more than a Hallmark movie.

Although the film hit theaters back in January, Bob Marley: One Love released in the United States on February 14. And in the last 24 hours, the film garnered some rather ruthless reviews from critics. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian wrote, “This is a reverent Hallmark Channel-type film.”

Other reviews included, “There’s hardly a relative here without an associate producer credit — and of course it has all the musical rights.” Another review from Owen Gleiberman from Variety added, “One Love flirts with complexity but slides into the banality of hero worship.”

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Director Praises Jamacia For Helping

Even The Washington Post found issue with the film, explaining the biopic as nothing more than “an effort to render Marley’s story in more messianic terms.” The review continued, “His music, we’re told, was not just something to get high to … but a gospel-like message of unity, peace and love.”

While critics continue to harp on the movie, Green praised his work and thanked Jamacia for helping make the dream a reality. He told UPROXX, “I was propped up by the entire nation, whether it was our drivers or the grip truck or the craft team. Everybody had an opinion and everybody was like, look, we’re going to help you out. This is an important movie for Jamaica. Bob’s the biggest artist that ever came out of Jamaica and his reach is enormous. And so for them, it’s important. It was important that we did it right or that we at least attempted to.”

