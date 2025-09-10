3 of the Greatest Uses of 1980s Pop Songs in Film

1980s pop music, love it or hate it, is one of the most memorable genres of music in the greater catalog of the world. The minute you hear the first few notes of an 80s pop song, you know it is an 80s pop song. Again, you can despise the genre or praise it, but there is something about 80s music that squeezes the heart, opens the eyes, and ultimately, amplifies the emotion of the moment. Hence, it is no surprise that quite a few major motion pictures have utilized 80s music.

In film, 80s music is used for a plethora of different things. The obvious reason for its use is to set the setting of the 80s. Though another reason seemingly has to do with its overly sentimental emotional appeal and catchiness, and here are three films that have used it in just that way.

‘The Breakfast Club’ & “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

John Hughes’ 1985 film, The Breakfast Club, is the film of the 1980s. 40 years later, and it is still often tagged as such. Now, there are loads of factors that have supported that opinion, its setting and subject matter being the evident ones. However, the other premier element solidifying the film as the movie of the decade is its soundtrack, and particularly the single “Don’t You(Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds.

If you’ve seen the movie, then you know just how defining this track is to it. Frankly, the biggest moment of the film is when this song comes on, because when it does, the full glory of 80s adolescence is articulated in full force.

‘Deadpool’ & “Careless Whisper” by George Michael

The original version of Deadpool is arguably the funniest superhero flick of all time. Satirical, raunchy, and overly grotesque are just a few of the things that make it so. Though, like most comedic films, another element that it executes to its benefit is comedic timing.

One of the best moments of comedic timing is when George Michael‘s “Careless Whisper” starts to play out of nowhere. Not to spoil, but it is hilariously out of context, and that is exactly what makes it so funny.

‘Top Gun’ & “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins

At least to us, the second most iconic film of the 1980s is Top Gun. Other than Tom Cruise, fighter jet battles, and the backdrop of San Diego in the 80s, the most notable element of the blockbuster hit is its theme song, “Danger Zone”, by Kenny Loggins.

Culturally speaking, this song doesn’t belong to Kenny Loggins; it belongs to Tom Cruise and Top Gun. Appearing in the opening sequence, the single sets the tone for the ever-so awesome melodramatic events about to transpire. Many would argue that it is one of the greatest film theme songs of all time, and we won’t disagree with that.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images