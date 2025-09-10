New-Age Outlaw Country Star Tips His Hat to Elvis With Electrifying “Blue Suede Shoes” Performance

In August, Gavin Adcock released his third studio album with Own Worst Enemy. The album appeared to embrace Adcock’s wild side as the country singer isn’t remotely afraid of causing controversy. Besides suggesting that singer Charley Crockett was a “cosplay cowboy”, he also criticized Beyoncé for her Cowboy Carter album. While Beyoncé dabbled in country music, Adcock declared the album anything but country. But during a recent concert, Adcock decided not to start a fight. Instead, he paid his respect to Elvis Presley when he performed “Blue Suede Shoes.”

Although Elvis was known for the song, it was originally recorded by Carl Perkins during the 1950s. It was also covered by singers like Buddy Holly and Eddie Cochran. But in 1956, Elvis released his debut album. And on the record was “Blue Suede Shoes.” Becoming an instant hit, the song went on to bring in over 168 million streams on Spotify. And being a fan of Elvis, when Gavin Adcock took the stage in Canada, he decided to shine a light on the legacy of the King of Rock and Roll.

While just a snippet of the performance, the video showed Adcock completely soaking in the moment as he danced around the stage. As for fans, they shared their take on the cover, writing, “I love you even more now.” One fan even begged him to perform the song when playing in Montreal. “I’m literally begging you to sing one of his songs at your Montreal show in Canada, like it would be the biggest dream come true.” Others called for Adcock to record a cover of “Blue Suede Shoes” and put it on Spotify.

Gavin Adcock Embraces The Partying Lifestyle

Outside of his tribute to Elvis, Adcock posted another video of himself taking a moment to walk among his fans. Shaking hands with those in the front row, the singer captioned the post, “Ain’t nothing like going out after the show and making somebody smile.”

Loving the career he continued to pursue in country music, Gavin Adcock never shied away from his wild lifestyle on and off the stage. In another post, he showed what his life beyond the spotlight looked like. And keeping with his persona, it included a large amount of Miller Lite and his ability to turn a beer case into a superhero mask.

No matter what the critics think of Adcock, one thing is certain – whether he’s starting controversy or channeling Elvis, he knows how to keep fans talking.

(Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images)