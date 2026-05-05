3 Rock Classics That Even Pop Fans Would Love

Pop and rock can go hand in hand. The softer edges of rock can often feel like pop hits. The three rock songs below are digestible and soft enough to appease anyone who listens solely to Top 40 radio. Whether you’re a rock fanatic or a pop purist, these songs are likely in your permanent rotation.

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“Africa” — Toto

Really, Toto’s “Africa” is a pop song. It earned massive crossover appeal in its day, and save for some guitar work, this song has all the makings of a modern pop hit. This genre-bending classic is catchy enough to appeal to listeners who need something instantly memorable. Moreover, it’s easy to sing along to, adding even more appeal for the mass market.

This song makes us question genre classifications. Since rock was sort of the popular music back in the 80s, is this just a pop song? Why do we still classify it as rock just because of the instrumentation? It’s a dismantling conversation to be sure. But whatever label you want to give this song, you’d find very few people who would turn their nose up at “Africa.”

“Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High” — Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys achieved massive crossover success in the early 2010s. Their music appealed to rock fans but also had sway with the pop market. It was a unique niche that not many of their peers could join.

“Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High” is probably their most pop-friendly hit. It’s straightforward, and the melody is very catchy. This song made many pop fans feel bold whenever they put it on—their little taste of rocker attitude. We all need to live on edge from time to time.

“Dreams” — Fleetwood Mac

“Dreams” has long been a rock song that earned plenty of pop listenership. It’s a crossover hit through and through. Stevie Nicks’ songwriting is among the most accessible in rock history, reaching pretty much every corner of the music world.

Many of her songs for Fleetwood Mac could end up on this list, but “Dreams” remains the most easily applicable. This song has an earworm chorus, simple verses, and a rhythm you can easily get on board with, or everything you want in a good pop song.

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