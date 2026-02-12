3 of the Most Important Rock Singles in Music History Were All Released in 1977

Some songs prove more consequential in hindsight than others. Looking back at past decades, it’s easy to see which songs influenced the genre as a whole. Today, we’re taking a look back at 1977, a highly significant year in rock. The three singles below were among the most important in rock music, not only that year but also in the decade as a whole.

“God Save The Queen” (The Sex Pistols)

UK punk hit its stride in 1977 with The Sex Pistols’ “God Save The Queen.” This iconic and controversial single completely re-wrote the rules of rock, opening the door for many other artists to lean into the edgier sides of the genre.

“God Save The Queen” wasn’t well received by every listener. Many thought it was irrelevant and even a direct attack on the British monarchy. Rock had already been considered a bold genre that didn’t mince words, but no one had ever released anything as direct and punchy as this punk hit. Though few bands were able to measure up to the vitriol The Sex Pistols delivered, it certainly gave them something to strive towards.

“Go Your Own Way” (Fleetwood Mac)

On the other side of ’70s punk was softer rock that had pop crossover appeal. Fleetwood Mac were forerunners in this brand of rock. Perhaps their finest example of this dual appeal is “Go Your Own Way.”

Released on their iconic Rumours album in 1977, this anthem holds rock’s attitude in one hand and pop music’s catchiness in the other. That fine line would become commonplace at the end of the ’70s and into the ’80s, making “Go Your Own Way” a trailblazing force.

“Heroes” (David Bowie)

David Bowie’s “Heroes” is a cinematic song that is just as popular today as it was in 1977. This existential ballad previewed the type of hit that would become a mainstay in the ’80s.

Many of Bowie’s songs were considered era-defining and important works, but few have surpassed the influence of “Heroes.” This song completely changed what constitutes a rock hit. This song didn’t have heavy guitars or pounding drums. It’s altogether much more melodical than many of the songs his peers were peddling. In terms of expanding the sounds of rock music, Bowie made major moves with this song.

(Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)