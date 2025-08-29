3 of the Most Underrated Classic Rock Duets of the 1970s

Duets are always a treat to hear. They typically happen quite abundantly in genres like traditional country music. But every so often, we get a classic rock duet that really goes down in history. I happen to think that the following underrated classic rock duets are some of the very best to ever hit the airwaves. I also think they deserve way more attention than they get. Let’s take a look! You might recognize a couple of these stunning duets.

“Billion Dollar Babies” by Alice Cooper and Donovan

If you think this is an odd pairing, you’re not alone there. This 1973 pairing of shock rock icon Alice Cooper and Scottish folk icon Donovan is the perfect example of “opposites attract.” The story goes that while Cooper was recording “Billion Dollar Babies” in the studio, Donovan happened to be there to record his own material at the same time. Donovan was recruited to sing backup vocals, and according to him, nobody believed that he was actually on the song.

“I had heard this track and he asked me to put a vocal on it and I said, ‘Sure, but it’s so big and so bouncy and so loud, I think I’m going to have to get into a falsetto!’” Donovan said. “No one believed it was me!”

“No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer

This really was a match made in heaven. Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer were each the voices of their generation. It was only natural that they’d eventually put out a duet together. The original version of “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer is on the softer side, but the extended version of the song boasts more of a hard, rock-leaning vibe. It’s an absolute shame that these two divas never performed this duet live. It would have been incredible.

“Another Day” by Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel

This is one of the most underrated classic rock duets of all time. It also happens to be my personal favorite. I’m a big fan of Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel, and when they came together for this 1979 duet, magic was made. “Another Day” is actually a cover of a Roy Harper song, and it was recorded by these two sonic icons for Bush’s TV special that year. This Mortal Coil’s version of this song from 1984 is also quite gorgeous.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images