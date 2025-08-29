“I Am Heartbroken”: Country Singer Cancels Upcoming Performances After Stepfather’s Death

While spending two decades in country music, 2025 marked a tough year for Easton Corbin. Although traveling across the country for numerous performances, in July, the singer announced he needed to take a break after suffering some issues with his voice. Following the doctor’s orders, Corbin reluctantly canceled a few of his upcoming concerts to recover. Expected to return to the stage sometime in August, tragedy struck yet again when his stepfather sadly passed away. Now, with Corbin sharing the heartbreaking news, the singer once again canceled shows.

In a post on Instagram, Corbin shared how much of an impact his stepfather had on his life. He wrote, “I am heartbroken to share that my stepdad passed away earlier this week. He was an important part of my life, and I need to take a few days to be with my family as we lay him to rest. Because of this, I will be unable to perform my upcoming shows on August 29 and August 30.”

With Corbin not wanting to cancel shows, he understood the news came after his recent break from the spotlight. “I know I’ve had to cancel several shows recently, and I want to be transparent that this has been an incredibly tough season personally and professionally. I don’t take lightly the impact this has on my fans, my team, and the venues, and I truly appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Fans Urge Easton Corbin To Take His Time To Grieve

Grateful for the ongoing support he received from fans, Corbin concluded, “Thank you all for the love, prayers, and support during this time. I look forward to getting back on the road and seeing you soon.”

Even with the canceled concerts, fans cared less about seeing him perform and more about supporting his family. “Take your time with your family and DO NOT worry about how it makes us, your fans, the venues, etc feel. Family is most important. We, your true fans, will still be here waiting to see you perform when you get back on the road but for now spend time with your family. God Bless all of you.”

Promising Corbin the fans would still be there when he returned, one person added, “So very sorry for your loss. Take the time you need to grieve. We fans understand & we’ll be here when you are ready to return. God be with you & your family during this difficult time.”

As he navigates this difficult season, Corbin’s supporters continue to offer him the grace and space to focus on what matters most.

