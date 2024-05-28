3 of the Oldest Country Singers Still Recording New Music Today

While many country stars wrap up their careers in time to enjoy their retirement, some just love making music so much that they never stop. These three incredible country musicians aren’t interested in slowing down their careers, and they are certainly talented enough to keep on going. Let’s take a look at three of the oldest country singers who are still recording new music today!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Dolly Parton

Queen of Country Dolly Parton may not really tour anymore, but she’s still taking time out of her busy schedule to record new music at the age of 78. Her last album was the 2023 collaborative effort Rockstar, which featured duets and backing vocals from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, and more.

Currently, she’s working on a new album (Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables) as well as a documentary about her family heritage. Both are set for release sometime this year.

2. Willie Nelson

If we’re going to put together a list of the oldest country singers still recording today, it has to have Willie Nelson! The country legend is still touring with his family band today. Plus, he’s also been working on some new tunes at the age of 91.

Nelson released Bluegrass last year, and The Border is this year’s newest release. He also recently collaborated with Orville Peck, and in the last few years has collaborated on songs with Tami Neilson, Cody Johnson, his son Lukas Nelson, and more. Realistically, Nelson will likely continue to make music and tour until the very end of his life. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

[Buy Tickets To See Willie Nelson Live In 2024]

3. Randy Travis

At the ripe age of 65, Travis is not exactly the oldest person out there who is still recording new music. However, he deserves a spot on this list for his strength in the face of becoming disabled and how he’s used technology to create new music in 2024.

In 2013, Travis almost died from a very serious stroke. The illness has since limited his ability to sing and even speak. Through the use of AI technology, he’s been able to release new music with an AI version of his voice. It’s nice to see AI being used in a positive context. And it’ll also be cool to see what else Travis can do with his newfound voice.

Photo by GC Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.