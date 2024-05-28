Watch Lainey Wilson Get “Butterflies” While Preparing to Play the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is the longest-running radio program in American history. More than that, it is the oldest institution in country music. It is also hallowed ground for many country artists, including Lainey Wilson. In a clip from the forthcoming documentary about Wilson’s life and career, she prepares to take the stage and stand in the Circle.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country, a documentary that traces Wilson’s life from her small-town Louisiana roots to her CMA Award wins and beyond will come to Hulu tomorrow (May 29). It will give fans a long look behind the scenes of one of the biggest stars in country music today.

“The amount of people that have come through here, the amount of people who have stood on the stage, who have been in these green rooms. I’m nervous right now,” Wilson said while getting ready backstage. “I don’t think I ever come to the Opry and play and not have those butterflies,” she added. “Nine-year-old Lainey would be freaking out right now.”

About playing on the Opry, she said, “It kind of makes me emotional. Y’all are going to see my cry again.”

Lainey Wilson Will Be Playing the Opry More Often

Lainey Wilson has played the Grand Ole Opry a handful of times over the course of her career. Soon, though, she’ll be playing on that hallowed stage more often. Next month, she’ll become a member of the Opry.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Moved to Tears as Reba McEntire Shocks Her With Grand Ole Opry Member Invite Live on ‘The Voice’]

Last week, Wilson performed on the season finale of The Voice. After finishing “Hang Tight Honey,” she got the surprise of a lifetime. The Voice coach and country legend Reba McEntire invited her to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

“Somebody pinch me. I’m going to become a member of the Opry on June 7,” Wilson wrote in a post. “This is the moment little Lainey dreamed about ever since her first trip to Nashville,” she added.

She will be inducted into the hallowed institution at 7 p.m. on June 7. Later that night, she’ll take the stage to perform as a member for the first time.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images