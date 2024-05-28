GRAMMY Winner Is Desperate for Katy Perry’s Job on ‘American Idol’: “Please Pick Me, Choose Me, Love Me”

Moments after American Idol viewers crowned Abi Carter as their season 22 winner, online chatter turned to judge Katy Perry’s replacement. The “Roar” singer announced in February that her seventh season would also be her last (for now.) Now that Perry has wrapped up her final season, viewers are more curious than ever about her replacement. And it seems as though Meghan Trainor is waiting patiently for Idol’s call.

Meghan Trainor Calls ‘American Idol’ Her ‘Dream Job’

Meghan Trainor dropped by the American Idol set during season 22, both to mentor the Top 12 contestants and perform two of her songs. However, the “All About That Bass” singer wants more airtime on Idol—and she’s not too proud to beg.

“Listen to me. That is my dream job,” Trainor told Access Hollywood.

The GRAMMY winner continued with her sales pitch: “Please. I’ve been going everywhere, being like, ‘Hi, American Idol. Please. Choose me to be a coach … or judge. I will be the best. I will give my whole heart and soul. I promise. Please pick me, choose me, love me. I will do everything.”

Trainor revealed that her publicist wanted her to audition for The Voice while she was working behind the scenes as a songwriter. However, nerves prevented her from taking the plunge. Now a seasoned professional, the “Lips Are Movin” singer wants to help guide industry newcomers.

“I care so much about new artists, too, especially shows like that, because I was too afraid to ever audition for that,” Trainor said. “So I try to remind them, no matter what level they’re at — if you’re on this show and you auditioned, you win, for being brave enough.”

So Who Will Replace Katy Perry?

American Idol has not made any official announcements regarding Perry’s replacement. However, both judge Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest have publicly given Trainor their stamp of approval.

“I think Meghan’s always been real fun. You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun,” Luke Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. “[She’s] real witty, so certainly.”

Additionally, Seacrest called the “To the Moon” singer “a super talent” with “a great sense of humor.” The longtime host added, “She’s fun and she’s spontaneous.”

However, Bryan also admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he’s got at least “10 names” in his head as potential season 26 judges.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)