3 of The Weeknd’s Best Collaborations

The Weeknd‘s distinctive voice makes him a shoo-in for a cameo. Many artists have tapped him for a collaboration, earning a great amount of buzz from his lilting vocals. Though he has many to choose from, check out our three favorite team-ups from The Weeknd, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The Hazards of Success; The Lure of Debauchery; The Meaning Behind “The Hills” by The Weeknd]

1. “Love Me Harder” (with Ariana Grande)

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have collaborated several times, but we will always be partial to “Love Me Harder.” The 2014 hit is the perfect mix between Grande’s powerhouse belt and The Weeknd’s smooth, sultry vocals. Clearly, the pairing of these two artists works wonders–evident by how many times they’ve chosen to hop in the studio together. But, “Love Me Harder” is the song that started it all.

‘Cause if you want to keep me

You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta

Got to love me harder

And if you really need me

You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta

Got to love me harder

2. “Lust For Life” (with Lana Del Rey)

Lana Del Rey tapped The Weeknd for the title track of her 2017 album, Lust For Life. The hypnotizing song would be enticing enough with just Del Rey’s shadowy vocals, but it becomes unforgettable with the male perspective The Weeknd provides to this story of lust and love.

‘Cause we’re the masters of our own fate

We’re the captains of our own souls

There’s no way for us to come away

‘Cause boy we’re gold, boy we’re gold

And I was like

3. “You Right” (with Doja Cat)

If there is one thing The Weeknd does well, it’s add a layer of seduction to any song he hops on. Doja Cat‘s “You Right” is dripping in sex appeal, which The Weeknd certainly contributes to. His near-whining vocals are the perfect addition to this floor-filler.

I can’t stop and look the other way

‘Cause I know what could be, babe

And you never feel the same

You’d be thinkin’ ’bout it every day

Don’t believe in fairytales, but we got our fantasies

And it’s me and you, no she

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)