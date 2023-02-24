The Weeknd Taps Ariana Grande for “Die For You” Remix

Thanks to a viral TikTok sound, The Weeknd’s “Die For You” has experienced a rebirth in popularity. The track, originally released in 2016, now has a new remix – one that features frequent collaborator Ariana Grande.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The Weeknd and Grande have partnered on a number of releases, including “Save Your Tears,” “Love Me Harder” and “off the table.” Given the pair’s history, Grande decided an “exception had to be made” to her recording hiatus for the “Die For You” remix. The vocalist has been busy shooting the film adaptation of Wicked.

“Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set,” Grande shared in a TikTok teaser showing herself in front of an open Pro Tools session. “This certain exception had to be made…”

Grande is first heard in the chorus of the remix before she jumps into her own verse: I’m finding ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do / But, baby boy, it’s so hard around you / And yes, I’m blaming you / And you know I can’t fake it, now or never / And you’re insinuating that you think we might be better / Better me and you.

Check out the remix below.

The Weeknd told Zane Lowe of Beats 1 Radio back in 2016 that “Die For You” was the “hardest to write” for his Starboy album. The track was completed just in time for the LP to be released.

“It took forever to finish that record,” he said at the time. “Technically, it’s the last record on the album, but I wanted it to feel it coming as the last record.”

In other news from The Weeknd, he recently shared details of a new concert special called Live At SoFi Stadium.

In the special, the singer is treating fans to a recorded special of his show at the Inglewood California stadium as part of his After House Til Dawn Tour. The special will land on HBO Max on Saturday (Feb. 25).

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp)