Jennifer Lopez Announces This Is Me…Now The Tour in Support of New Album

Jennifer Lopez is hitting the road this summer in support of her new album, This Is Me…Now, which dropped today (February 16). She will be headlining some of the biggest arenas in North America, performing songs from the new album as well as a selection of her greatest hits. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

This Is Me…Now The Tour will kick off on June 27 in Orlando, Florida. It will hit more than 30 cities before concluding on August 31 in Houston, Texas. She will hit many huge arenas in cities like New York, Miami, San Francisco, Boston, and Los Angeles, among many others. Currently, it looks like Lopez will be on a solo headlining tour with no supporting acts.

General sale tickets drop on February 23 at 10 am local time. The Fan Club presale starts on February 20 at 9 am local time, while the Citi presale begins on February 20 at 10 am local time until February 22, where tickets can be purchased through the Citi Entertainment program. The Verizon Up presale will also occur from February 20 to February 22.

Jennifer Lopez is going on her first tour in five years. She last toured in 2019, and now with the release of her highly anticipated ninth album, she’s taking the vulnerability and emotions on the road. The album is a sequel to her 2002 offering This Is Me…Then, which chronicled in part her very public relationship with Ben Affleck. Now that the two have reconnected and married, This Is Me…Now reflects on her happiness and feelings at the present moment.

Keep an eye on StubHub for ticket drops and tour dates, and snag a seat before this monumental tour sells out.

June 26 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

June 28 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

July 2 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

July 3 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena*

July 5 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

July 6 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 9 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

July 11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

July 13 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

July 16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 17 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 19 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

July 20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

July 22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

July 27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 2 | Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*#

Aug. 5 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*#

Aug. 7 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Aug. 9 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Aug. 10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Aug. 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 14 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 20 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Aug. 22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 24 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 27 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Aug. 30 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Aug. 31 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

