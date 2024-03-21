Luke Combs Teases New Tear-Jerker and Duet With Post Malone

Luke Combs has been busy at work writing new music. And it looks like he’ll be penning a duet with fellow rapper-turned-country-singer Post Malone.

Yesterday, Post Malone posted a few photos on Instagram showing Luke Combs and himself with guitars. The two can be seen laughing and hanging out in what appears to be a casual studio setting.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many speculating that the duo would be collaborating once again. Earlier in February, Post released a video clip on Instagram of a song collaboration between Combs and himself. Post has also confirmed that he’s working on a country album.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it’s pretty safe to say that the two will be working together in some capacity in the near future.

Luke Comb Teases New Tear-Jerker

Potentially working with Post Malone isn’t all Luke Combs has been up to lately. Combs is known for previewing new music on social media, and just a few days ago the singer shared an Instagram Reels clip of a new track titled “Remember Him That Way”.

With an acoustic guitar and his deep, recognizable voice, Combs sang about an elderly father who is still loved by his son.

The comments on the post are full of fans with positive feedback. The song is a heartbreaking ballad that will definitely do well on Combs’ upcoming album.

In addition to his own releases, Combs has blown up recently after covering Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” live with the singer/songwriter herself at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

We can’t wait to see what new material Combs drops next!

