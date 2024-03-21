Hozier, Noah Kahan Headline Pilgrimage Fest 2024: How To Get Tickets

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is one of the more underrated music fests happening this year, and it deserves a lot more attention. Especially when you consider the headliners for this year: Hozier, Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, and NEEDTOBREATHE, plus a huge list of incredible multi-genre supporting acts. Luckily, fans still have some options for getting tickets to this low-key music fest.

Pilgrimage Fest 2024 will kick off on Saturday, September 28 in Franklin, Tennessee at The Park at Harlinsdale with Hozier and Dave Matthews Band headline. Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, Wyatt Ellis, and more great acts will also be performing.

The two-day festival will end on Sunday, September 29 with Noah Kahan and NEEDTOBREATHE headlining. Additional bands for the closing day include Stephen Sanchez, Better Than Ezra, Sierra Hull, and more. Parking gates for the fest will open at 11:00 am on Saturday and doors will open at noon.

Ready to score your tickets? General on-sale will kick off on March 21 at 10:00 am local through the festival’s website. Festivalgoers will also have a good chance of getting tickets through Stubhub once general sale drops. We recommend Stubhub for music festivals and large events like Pilgrimage Fest, since the platform tends to have tons of tickets after the festival in question has sold out during presale or general sale.

Plus, tickets on Stubhub are backed by the FanProtect Program. Say goodbye to scams, fake tickets, fraud, and all the other problems associated with third-party ticketing platforms. Stubhub’s got you covered.

Even though Pilgrimage Fest 2024 hasn’t been sparking a ton of buzz, this is not a festival that you’ll want to miss, especially with that lineup. Get your tickets now before they sell out!

Saturday, September 28 – Franklin, TN – The Park at Harlinsdale – Hozier, Dave Matthews Band, and More

Sunday, September 29 – Franklin, TN – The Park at Harlinsdale – Noah Kahan, NEEDTOBREATHE, and More

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

