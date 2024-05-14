Vince Gill will always be most known for his stellar solo career, but he has more than made waves as an adopted member of the Eagles. Gill joined the rock outfit in 2017. Though life-long fans will always miss the titular lineup of the group, Gill soothes that sting. In honor of Gill’s run with the West Coast rockers, find three of his favorite Eagles songs, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Vince Gill Shares Why He Needed a Great Deal of “Restraint” When Performing With the Eagles]

3 of Vince Gill’s Favorite Eagles Songs

1. “Ol’ 55”

“Ol’ 55” is token Eagles. The breezy musicality of this song is tailor-made for driving with the windows down. If this band’s music is for anything, it’s enjoying a warm summer day. They have many songs that fit that function, but this one feels particularly apt.

“It’s a sentimental favorite,” Gill once told Rolling Stone. “I may put a note in the hopper asking if I can sing it.”

And now the sun’s coming up

I’m riding with Lady Luck, freeway cars and trucks

Stars beginning to fade, and I lead the parade

Just a-wishing I’d stayed a little longer

Lord, let me tell you that the feeling’s getting stronger

2. “I Can’t Tell You Why”

“I Can’t Tell You Why” is a unique offering in the Eagles’ discography. It borders on R&B but doesn’t completely shun what drew listeners to the band in the first place. With its grooving rhythm, it certainly breaks up any monotony to be found in the Eagles’ catalog.

“It escapes me why Timothy B. Schmit never sang more,” Gill said in the same interview. “Glenn composed the solo. It’s one of the most musical expressions I’ve ever heard.”

Look at us, baby, up all night

Tearing our love apart

Aren’t we the same two people

Who lived through years in the dark?

3. “Peaceful Easy Feeling”

While “Ol’ 55” could be classified as “token Eagles,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” is their DNA. This song holds every component of a great Eagles song: stunning harmonies, a country flare, and impeccable guitar work. We don’t blame Gill for citing it as one of his favorites.

“This is so country,” he told the outlet. “You could hear a guitar solo like that on a Merle Haggard record or an Emmylou Harris record.”

‘Cause I got a peaceful easy feelin’

And I know you won’t let me down

‘Cause I’m already standin’

On the ground

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images