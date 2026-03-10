This ‘American Idol’ Singer’s Tribute Rendition of Vince Gill to Her Late Grandfather Will Leave You in Tears

There is no slowing down American Idol season 24. While it felt like the season just started, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood are already navigating singers into the Top 20. Although taking Hollywood Week to Nashville, the production decided to head to a warmer climate at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii. But even with dazzling beaches and pristine water, the focus remained on the contestants like Hannah Harper, who delivered a touching tribute to her late grandfather with “Go Rest High on that Mountain.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Proving her talent during her audition with the original song “String Cheese”, Harper showed a different side of herself as she sought to honor her late grandfather. Sharing a glimpse into the life her grandfather lived, she said, “He was a patriarch. So many branches of talented people who came from him. He played music until the day he died. The legacy that he left was such a strong impression on my life. I want to do the same for my kids.”

Having spent years performing at bluegrass festivals and churches, Harper highlighted the emotional passion behind Gill’s hit song. As she stepped onto the stage in Hawaii, the performance quickly became one of the night’s most heartfelt moments.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Names Season 24’s Top 20 Contestants Ahead of America’s Vote—See Who’s Moving On]

‘American Idol’ Judge Compares Hannah Harper To Country Music Icon

With Harper struggling to get through the performance, fans praised the singer for her authenticity. “She knocks it out of the park every time! Amazing voice, amazing spirit, amazing woman. An incredible role model for our nation!!!: Another fan compared to a country music icon. “Dolly Parton and Alison Krauss vibes.”

But what about the judges? Just like the fans, Bryan thought that Harper embraced the signature sound of Dolly Parton. “There are so many parallels between your voice and Dolly’s. It’s just so beautifully country. You’ve got the goods and your voice is so beautiful to me.”

Even when walking off the stage, Richie added, “She’s got that straight, authentic mountain voice, boy.”

While Harper still has a way to go before getting a chance at stardom, her emotional performance proved she has the voice and the heart to go far in the competition. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(American Idol, 2026)