3 One-Hit From the 1970s Who Deserve More Love for Their Other Songs

Generally speaking, the one-hit wonder title is unfair. Technically, it is correct, as the acts that have garnered the title have only achieved one major hit. However, a lack of commercial success doesn’t mean the one-hit wonders in question weren’t talented. Though, sadly, that is how it is often interpreted. Contrary to that interpretation, here are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that don’t deserve the title, as their talent is not defined by their one major hit.

Mungo Jerry

Globally speaking, Mungo Jerry is not a one-hit wonder, but that is the case in the United States. Mungo Jerry acquired the title after the release of their classic, “In The Summertime”, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a Gold Certification by the RIAA.

In the United States, most people only know Mungo Jerry’s “In The Summertime”. Though that is far from their only good song. In Jerry’s catalog, other great tracks include “Mighty Man”, “Hello Nadine”, “Lady Rose”, and “Have A Whiff On Me”. So with this information, go give these guys the credit they deserve.

Ram Jam

Ram Jam‘s claim to fame is their 1977 single, “Black Betty”. If you listened to this song with no context, you might think that Ram Jam was a major player in the 1970s southern and hard rock scene alongside the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin. However, if you know the context behind the single and the band, then you know that is not the case, as this top 20 single was the band’s only notable chart success.

Commercially, Ram Jam did not meet the golden standard. Although their catalog of songs certainly had the ability to do so. Other than “Black Betty”, some other Ram Jam songs that proved they could go the distance include “Keep Your Hands On The Wheel”, “Let It All Out”, and “Right On The Money”. Again, if you go by the definition of the term, then these guys are a one-hit wonder, but you’ll soon toss that definition in the trash, because their music proves that they are much more than that.

Looking Glass

Looking Glass has accepted the one-hit wonder title, and while that is true, by definition, they have some more great music to offer. The band’s only major hit on the Billboard Hot 100 was their 1972 single, “Brandy”, which peaked at No. 1 and held the top spot for one week. Again, that is far from the band’s only great song.

If you want to believe that Looking Glass is not defined by their No. 1 hit, then we suggest you listen to “Jimmy Loves Mary-Anne”, “Golden Rainbow”, “Rainbow Man”, and “Sweet Somethin’”. For the time being, forget that “Brandy” existed, and open your mind to the rest of Looking Glass’s catalog.

Featured Image by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns