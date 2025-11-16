4 County Songs From the 90s That Should Have Been No. 1 Hits

Some of the best country music came out in the 90s. The decade is still revered as among the best, with new artists today trying to emulate the sound from that era. But perhaps surprisingly, some of the best songs from the 90s never actually hit the top of the charts. These four country songs from the 90s should have been No. 1 hits, but were not.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Wrong Side Of Memphis” by Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood includes “Wrong Side Of Memphis” on her sophomore Hearts In Armor album. Written by Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison, the uptempo song says, “I’ve been livin’ on the wrong side of Memphis / I’m really breaking away this time / A full tank of gas and a ’69 Tempest / Takin’ me to that Nashville sign.”

“Wrong Side Of Memphis” hit the Top 5 for Yearwood. Although it didn’t hit No. 1, it remains a fan favorite, and one Yearwood still performs today.

“Love Remains” by Collin Raye

In the 90s, Collin Raye was having hit after hit on the radio. Known mostly for his tender ballads, Raye had plenty of successful singles, even though several of them didn’t land at No. 1, including “Love Remains”.

Written by Tom Douglas and Jim Daddario, the sweet 1996 single says, “Kingdoms come and go, but they don’t last / Before you know, the future is the past / In spite of what’s been lost or what’s been gained / We are living proof that love remains.”

20 years after Raye released “Love Remains”, Lady A’s Hillary Scott recorded a version of the song with her family, making it the title of her gospel album.

“T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt

“T-R-O-U-B-L-E” remains one of Travis Tritt’s most popular songs, which makes the fact that it barely cracked the Top 15 all the more surprising. The song, written by Jerry Chesnut, was first recorded by Elvis Presley in 1975. 17 years later, Tritt made “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” the title track of his third studio album.

The song says, “‘Cause the world ain’t ready for nothing like Y-O-U / I bet your mama must’ve been another good lookin’ mama too / Hey, say ‘hey, good L-double-O-K-I-N-G’ / Well, I smell T-R-O-U-B-L-E.“

It may not have been a No. 1 single, but it remains a Tritt classic.

“Still Holding On” by Clint Black and Martina McBride

The 90s had plenty of great duets, including “Still Holding On” by Clint Black and Martina McBride. Black wrote the song with Berg and Marty Stuart. At a time when Black and McBride were both at the peak of their career, it’s shocking that “Still Holding On” didn’t even crack the Top 10.

Still, it remains a great tune. “Still Holding On” says, “But I’ll go on with my life / We can even say goodbye for now if / If that’s what we have to do / Here in my heart / Even when my arms are empty / Darling, I’m still holding onto you.”

Although “Still Holding On” did not become a No. 1 single, it did earn them both a Grammy nomination.

Photo by Beth Gwinn/Redferns/Getty Images