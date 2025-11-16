Why The Mamas & The Papas’ Last Hit was Also the First for One of Their Members

The Mamas & The Papas enjoyed an incredible stretch of success in the 60s, proving that the vocal group approach still had legs in the psychedelic rock era. But theirs was a relatively brief heyday. Shifting musical tastes and intra-band drama knocked them off their peak quite quickly.

In 1968, the band released their last Top 40 hit single in the US. Oddly enough, the same song also hastened their breakup, since it also acted as a solo launch for one of their members.

Mama’s Moving On

No group stood as tall on the pop charts between the years 1965 and 1967 as The Mamas & The Papas. With an incredible vocal blend among the four members, three individuals who could step out as lead vocalists, and John Phillips’ sharp songwriting, they found a winning formula that led to six Top 10 hits in that stretch.

But the band soon ran into some of the typical problems that can kibosh even the most successful acts. Four huge personalities often caused major drama, especially when romantic entanglements among the co-ed group were added into the mix.

On top of that, their level of success started to drop a bit. By 1968, with their enthusiasm for going forward on the wane, the band members could sense the end was near. They planned their next moves. For Cass Elliot, that next move had already been made, even if she wasn’t quite aware of it at the time.

Working on a “Dream”

The 1968 album The Papas & The Mamas included the song “Dream A Little Dream Of Me”. Written in the 30s by composers Fabian Andre and Wilbur Schwandt and lyricist Gus Kahn, the beautiful, bittersweet song quickly became a standard, receiving hundreds of interpretations.

In a twist of fate, Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas knew Fabian Andre. When she heard that he had passed away, she remembered “Dream A Little Dream Of Me”. She suggested to John Phillips that they try to record the song, with Cass Elliot taking the lead vocal.

Elliot, who had a soft spot for show tunes from an earlier era, delivered a gorgeous vocal performance, somehow both hopeful and devastatingly sad all at once. While it might have seemed out of touch with the times, the group’s label (Dunhill) released it as a single in June 1968. Ulterior motives lurked behind that decision.

Elliot on Her Own

Cass Elliot’s profile had risen immensely since the beginning of The Mamas & The Papas’ stretch of success. Knowing the group was on its last legs, Dunhill thought of how best to showcase Elliot for her upcoming solo career. “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” gave them the perfect opportunity.

Much to the chagrin of the other members of the group, the single version of “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” was credited to Mama Cass with The Mamas & The Papas. Only Elliot appeared in the promotional materials. The writing was on the wall, and it only became clearer when her debut solo album, which arrived in 1968, also included the song

Despite the marketing sleight of hand, “Dream A Little Dream” is undoubtedly a track by The Mamas & The Papas. The other three members all provide their signature backing vocals. And, with a peak of No. 12 on the charts, it became their last Top 40 hit.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images