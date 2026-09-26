3 One-Hit Wonder Bands That Formed in the 1980s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

If you formed a band in the 1980s, there was a chance you’d one day become famous. Sure, you may not become a household name for decades, you may not accrue 10 platinum records. But you could be famous for at least a little while. And here below, we wanted to highlight three occasions from back in the day when that concept proved to be true. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonder bands that formed in the 1980s with melodies that still echo decades later.

Bow Wow Wow

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Candy fiends, this is your anthem! Indeed, if you’ve ever found yourself with a hankering for something sweet and you’ve sung the words out loud, “I WANT CANDY!“, then you have the British-born band Bow Wow Wow to thank. The group, which formed in 1980, turned a stomach growl into a Billboard Hot 100-charting song. To this day, the remarkable tune remains catchy. It’s like a piece of confection you just can’t get out of your teeth (or music-loving brain). Turn it on and prepare to sing it over and over again.

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Katrina And The Waves

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This British-born one-hit wonder got things started in Cambridge, England in 1981. Ever since then, it’s been a breeze—almost like they’ve been walking on sunshine! Okay, okay, forgive the pun. But when you write and record a song like “Walking On Sunshine”, you are going to be associated with it. That’s what happens when you bring something so lovely and catchy to the world. Even now, as soon as you see the title, you can’t help but sing it to yourself. It’s that fun!

Frankie Goes To Hollywood

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There must have been something in the water in the UK around 1980, because that’s where and when this group got going, too. Frankie Goes To Hollywood, which formed in 1980 in Liverpool, England, gave the world the synth-driven, sexualized song “Relax”, and life has never been the same since. While it may have raised a number of eyebrows in the moment, the track is beloved by audiences today. It’s one you’ll hear in dive bars and on classic rock radio stations alike. That’s talent!

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