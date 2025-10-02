3 One-Hit Wonder Songs From the 1980s That Are Impossible To Cover

One-hit wonders: we know all about them, and we’ve heard them dozens and dozens of times, whether on the radio or because a band decided to cover one of those songs at a gig. However, just because they are one-hit wonders and their songs enjoy frequent airplay doesn’t mean that the song in question is an elementary piece of music. In some instances, that is not the case in the slightest, as a few one-hit wonders have created incredibly nuanced and intricate songs.

One-hit wonders are often covered in bars, at parties, and other venues that often host cover bands. Why is that? Well, most one-hit wonders are fairly easy to play, and of course, everybody knows them. So, they are a crowd pleaser. Although we’d argue you can’t include these three one-hit wonder songs from the 1980s in that category, because they are seemingly impossible to cover.

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell

Soft Cell is not a one-hit wonder across the world, but just in the United States. Nonetheless, that garnered that title in the US thanks to their synth-pop hit, “Tainted Love”. Released in 1981, “Tainted Love” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, for fairly obvious reasons, it is not an incredibly accessible cover song.

What makes this one-hit wonder inaccessible to cover bands and other artists is its reliance on synthesizers and drum machines. As you might imagine, a cover band playing at your local bar typically doesn’t have access to such equipment, and as far as professionals, well, it’s seemingly difficult to get every beat, kick, and punch just right.

“Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles

The Buggles‘ claim to fame is their single “Video Killed The Radio Star” and its appearance as the first ever video on MTV. This song belongs to no one other than The Buggles, and after it peaked at No. 1 across the world, that fact was totally solidified. However, what also solidified pure ownership of the single was its heavy use of production techniques.

If you were to remove the lyrics of this song, then you would, more or less, just have an EDM or house song. That’s how much it relies on producing equipment. Is that a bad thing? No, not at all. But it makes this one-hit wonder song quite difficult to cover for most groups.

“99 Luftballons” by Nena

Nena is by no means a one-hit wonder outside of the US. However, her success in the country stops and starts with her 1983 single, “99 Luftballons”. The song was a politically charged anthem and pop hit, as it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Why is this song so hard to cover? Because she sings the whole thing in German. Now, hypothetically, people could cover the song in English, but it just changes the whole rhyme scheme and lyrical flow of the song. So, in essence, if one were to try to cover this song in English, they would ultimately be singing an entirely different song.

