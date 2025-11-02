3 One-Hit Wonders From 1972 We Know You’ve Never Heard Of

Music is about entertainment. But in another way, being a fan of the art form is also about getting an education. For as much as listening to music is about fun, it’s also about discovery. It’s about finding your way into cultures and styles and sounds from the past that might just be important to your life today.

Being a music fan is also being something of an archeologist, examining items from decades past. That’s just what we wanted to do here today. We wanted to dive into the year 1972 to highlight three songs—more specifically, three one-hit wonders—from the year that we’re sure you’ve never heard of. Why? To discover what’s out there!

“Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” by Blue Haze from ‘Blue Haze’ (1972)

A fun doo-wop song, this song almost seems from a bygone era. Something more akin to the late 1950s or 1960s. But in 1972, Blue Haze earned themselves a hit single as this track peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. That just proves it’s fun to go back in time and dive back into the sounds and flavors of the past. You might just find yourself dancing around your living room, singing about smoke getting in your eyes!

“Love Jones” by Brighter Side Of Darkness (Single, 1972)

This 1972 single from Brighter Side Of Darkness hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and for good reason. The track was the kind that wiggled its way into your heart and curled up there like a cat. It’s like pillow talk put to music. The sweet nothings whispered into your ear that get you all tingly and ready for love. That’s what this lovely song does!

“Convention ’72” by The Delegates (Single, 1972)

In the 1960s and 1970s, if you created a novelty song, chances are it would race up the Hot 100 charts. And that’s just what this politically-charged joke tune did in 1972. Indeed, the silly track hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s a faux political report that uses music samples to answer questions. Amazingly, it’s a song that predicts hip-hop and other sampling techniques of the future. One-hit wonders… they even predict new sounds!

Photo via Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images