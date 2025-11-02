Perry Farrell Takes the Stage for First Time Since Jane’s Addiction Split

One year after the Jane’s Addiction reunion tour ended scarcely before it began, ex-frontman Perry Farrell has returned to the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Thursday (Oct. 30), Farrell joined The Doors’ Robby Krieger at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the “Light My Fire” rockers’ 60th anniversary as a band. The 66-year-old alt-rocker was part of an impressive lineup that included former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, Billy Idol, and more.

Farrell took the stage for three songs: “Roadhouse Blues,” “Waiting For The Sun,” and “Touch Me.”

Jane’s Addiction Is Suing Perry Farrell Following Onstage Altercation

The performance marked Perry Farrell’s first since his relationship with his Jane’s Addiction bandmates imploded onstage during a September 2024 show in Boston. Three days earlier, the Godfather of Alt Metal had reportedly been barely coherent during a show in New York City. In Boston, he punched guitarist Dave Navarro during the band’s performance of “Ocean Size,” ending the show abruptly.

Amid viral footage of the altercation, Jane’s Addiction called off their tour. Navarro seemed to confirm the band’s demise in a May 2025 interview with Guitar Player, declaring that there was “no chance” of Jane’s Addiction ever sharing a stage again. However, drummer Eric Avery shared in a January 2025 social media post that he was working on new music with Navarro and drummer Stephen Perkins. Meanwhile, Farrell made a cameo on British techno DJ Carl Cox’s song “Joya,” released last month.

In July 2025, the remaining three members sued their former vocalist in Los Angeles County Superior Court for alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract. The band is asking for $10 million, which they claim they lost as a result of the tour’s cancellation and planned future activities, including the original lineup’s first album together since 1990’s Ritual de lo Habitual.

[RELATED: Perry Farrell Issues Apology to Dave Navarro for Reaching “Breaking Point” After Onstage Scuffle]

Two months later, Farrell filed a response, asserting that he acted in “good faith and without malice” toward Navarro. The “Mountain Song” singer is asking for attorney fees and legal costs related to the case.

Featured image by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images