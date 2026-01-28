3 One-Hit Wonders From 1975 That Every 70s Teen Remembers

One-hit wonders come and go, and quite a few teenagers loved many of the solitary hitmakers that made it big in 1975. If you were a 70s kid, I bet the following three songs are still burned into your brain to this day.

“I’m Not Lisa” by Jessi Colter

Outlaw country music presented a radical new subgenre in country that different quite a bit from the clean-cut style of Nashville. It was kind of punk rock, and naturally, younger listeners were more open to embracing it. Thus, Jessi Colter’s outlaw country hit “I’m Not Lisa” likely resonated with younger listeners more than adult traditional country fans.

Jessi Colter saw some success on the US and Canadian country charts well into the 1980s. However, “I’m Not Lisa” was her only Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 4. Personally, I think she’s still very underrated today.

“Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton

Minnie Riperton dropped this soul-pop song in late 1974. However, it began charting heavily in 1975, so I’ll include it on this list. “Lovin’ You” is a song meant to be a lullaby for Riperton’s children. Still, many listeners thought it was a romantic love song. Naturally, teens going through the stages of puppy love resonated with Riperton’s sweet lyrics and gorgeous voice right away.

“Lovin’ You” was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 in 1975. Riperton would never make it to the Top 40 of that particular chart again. Though, many of her songs continued to chart well on the R&B charts through 1980.

“Sky High” by Jigsaw

Teens in the 1970s played a big role in the explosion of action movies during that era, particularly when it came to the explosion in popularity of kung fu movies. Naturally, a lot of teens saw the film The Man From Hong Kong in 1975. Thus, they heard the disco-rock classic “Sky High” from its opening theme.

Jigsaw makes it to our list of one-hit wonders from 1975 because “Sky High” was their only major hit in the US. The song peaked at No. 3, but their subsequent singles never quite made it to the Top 40 on the Hot 100.

