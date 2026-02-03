3 One-Hit Wonders From 1977 That Every 70s Teen Remembers

These one-hit wonders from 1977 were popular with popheads and Southern rock fans alike of all ages. However, 70s teens definitely had a hand in their charting success. Let’s look at just a few one-hit wonders from 1977 that I bet every 70s teen alive today still remembers very well!

“Undercover Angel” by Alan O’Day

This pop gem from Alan O’Day with a chart-topper for the singer-songwriter, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1977. The song was also an international success. The song was described by O’Day as a “nocturnal novelette” and resonated well with teens and young adults at the time.

While O’Day composed plenty of hit songs for other people (like Helen Reddy’s No. 1 hit, “Angie Baby”), “Undercover Angel” was O’Day’s only hit as a performer. He would never make it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 again.

“Black Betty” by Ram Jam

This Southern rock classic was popular among the genre’s younger fans in 1977. Based on a traditional African-American song (often credited to the legend Lead Belly) from the 1930s, Ram Jam’s take on “Black Betty” was a big hit in 1977. The song was originally released locally to little acclaim but was later re-released as a national hit. “Black Betty” peaked at No. 18 on the Hot 100 and would be Ram Jam’s only major hit. They would call it quits after little more than a year together.

“You Light Up My Life” by Debby Boone

This entry on our list of one-hit wonders from 1977 is an interesting one. And it’s one that resonated with teens in particular. “You Light Up My Life” was originally released by Kasey Cisyk for the film of the same name the same day that Debby Boone released her version. However, it was Boone’s version that became one of the biggest hits of the 1970s. Her version peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, among several other charts at the time. And yet, surprisingly, Boone never made it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 again, despite continuing to enjoy success on the US and Canadian country charts well into the 1980s. We can likely attribute this to a career genre switch. Boone rarely produced pop tracks after “You Light Up My Life”.

