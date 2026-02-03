“Joy to the World” Singer Chuck Negron Passes Away at 83

While attending California State University to play basketball, Chuck Negron found himself being called to music. From an early age, the singer nurtured a love for music, even performing in several doo wop groups. But during his time in Los Angeles, he met Cory Wells and Danny Hutton. Together, they formed Three Dog Night and produced hits like “Mama Told Me” and “Joy to the World.” Sadly, on February 2, Negron passed away at 83.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing the news of his passing, Negron’s publicist admitted that the singer battled heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Releasing a statement, it read, “Negron was a testament to never giving up – persevering through everything life throws at you, everything you may throw at yourself, and striving on.”

Although the history of Three Dog Night was riddled with disagreements and substance abuse, the band found common ground when performing. In 1971, the group released the hit song “Joy to the World”, which landed No. 1 in Canada, South Africa, and the United States. Peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song sold over five million copies.

[RELATED: Influential Reggae Drummer Sly Dunbar Dead at 73]

Chuck Negron Rekindled Friendship With Danny Hutton Before His Death

With Negron battling drug addiction, a fracture formed in the band, leading to the singer and Hutton not talking for years. Recalling how a documentary led to them finally meeting once again, Hutton insisted, “They’re making a documentary on us now, and the producer asked me… ‘Would you and Chuck ever get back together again?’ I just looked at her and said, ‘Absolutely not. No way.’ She said, ‘He would love to talk to you,’ and I said ‘Look, I don’t want to talk to him.’ A lot of hurt, all of that stuff.”

Eventually, Hutton gave in to the request. “We went to his place – she had a whole crew there – and we hugged. And made up. It was wonderful. It was a great relief to get that burden … it’s not healthy to keep that anger. Anger always comes from hurt, I think.”

As for Negron, he finally beat his addiction in 1991. And not long after, he sought to establish a solo career. Leaving behind a career, family, fans, and friends, his publicist promised, “Through his six decades of success, and all the ups-and-downs, his large, unconventional family was most important to him.”

Though his journey was marked by both soaring highs and painful lows, the joy Negron brought through his music ensures his story doesn’t end here.

(Huckabee Today, 2017)