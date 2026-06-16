3 One-Hit Wonders From 1987 That Were Catchier Than Most No. 1 Hits on the Radio

The year 1987 boasted some pretty catchy tunes that stayed on the air for years afterward. “Walk Like An Egyptian” by The Bangles, “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi, “With Or Without You” by U2… It was a great year for rock and new wave, without a doubt. But there were also a few one-hit wonders that dropped in 1987 that were catchy enough to rival the No. 1 hits of the era. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Heart And Soul” by T’Pau from ‘Bridge Of Spies’

Let’s start out with a killer new wave classic. “Heart And Soul” by the British pop-rock outfit T’Pau was a smash international hit, one that reached the Top 40 almost globally. It peaked at No. 4 in both the US and UK. Those vocal overdubs really make the song, complete with a touch of rapping.

“The lyrics were about when I went on holiday with my parents and Ronnie [Rodgers, T’Pau’s rhythm guitarist] couldn’t come,” said T’Pau member Carol Decker of the song. “I missed him so much, but then I morphed the story into a fictitious one of not being loved back (which I was). The rap was the idea of Andy Piercy, our then producer. He said the gaps needed filling, so I started these syncopated sort of nonsense noises.”

“Heart And Soul” remains the group’s only charting hit in the US.

“Boys Night Out” by Timothy B. Schmit from ‘Timothy B’

Remember this pop-rock jam? “Boys Night Out” is quite a catchy tune, one that made it all the way to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 17 on the Album Rock Tracks chart in the US. Unfortunately for Timothy B. Schmit, formerly of Poco and Eagles, the song would be his only solo release to hit the Top 40 on the Hot 100 chart.

“(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” by Billy Medley and Jennifer Warnes from ‘Dirty Dancing: Original Soundtrack From The Vestron Motion Picture’

This entry on our list of one-hit wonders from 1987 that rivaled the other No. 1 hits of that year comes straight from the iconic film Dirty Dancing. Even if you weren’t alive in 1987, you know this song well. It topped the Hot 100 and reached No. 6 in the UK.

This stunning track was performed by Bill Medley (The Righteous Brothers) and Jennifer Warnes. While the tune was far from Warnes’ only Top 10 hit or even No. 1 hit, it was Medley’s only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 as a solo artist.

(Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)