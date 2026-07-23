3 One-Hit Wonders From 1991 That Deserve To Be Thoroughly Enjoyed Today

The early 1990s became a mix of the iconic sounds of 1980s rock, along with the new, more modern sounds of the 1990s. Although some early songs from that decade became the beginning of a successful career for the artist, not all of those songs became the launchpad for more hits. These three songs all came out in 1991, remaining among the best one-hit wonders of the early 1990s.

“I’ve Been Thinking About You” by Londonbeat

Play video

Londonbeat’s only No. 1 single, “I’ve Been Thinking About You” is on the group’s sophomore In The Blood album. Band members Jimmy Chambers, George Chandler, Jimmy Helms, and William Henshall are the writers of “I’ve Been Thinking About You”.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’ve Been Thinking About You” says, “I guess I’m all confused about you / I feel so in love / Oh baby, what can I do? / I’ve been thinking about you / I’ve been thinking about you / I’ve been thinking about you, oh baby / I’ve been thinking about you.”

A global hit for Londonbeat, this one-hit wonder was later recorded by Rita Coolidge.

“Do Anything” by Natural Selection

Play video

Natural Selection only released two singles, both in 1991. “Do Anything”, their biggest hit, peaked at No. 2. The song was followed by “Hearts Don’t Think (They Feel)”, a Top 15 hit for Natural Selection.

Written by band members Elliot Erickson and Frederick Thomas, plus Ingrid Chavez, “Do Anything” says, “Honey, I’ll stay up late for you / And wait for your call / Buzz me up at 5 AM / And I don’t mind at all / ‘Cause I’ll do anything for your loving.”

“Temptation” by Corina

Play video

Corina had one Top 10 hit, and it’s “Temptation”. The song is on her eponymous freshman debut. It was written by Corina, along with Carlos Berrios, Franc Reyes, and Luis Capri Duprey.

A true one-hit wonder, this one about infidelity, “Temptation” says, “Just try to ease your mind ’cause I don’t mean to hurt you / It’s just he knows to treat me like a special lady / It’s time you look away, he knows just how to touch me / Maybe someday you’ll understand Temptation is a part of life / It doesn’t matter if it’s wrong or right / Temptation is a part of life It doesn’t matter if it’s wrong or right / It makes you do what you like.”

Corina released a few other singles after “Temptation”, although they did not have as much commercial success. “Temptation” is on Rolling Stone‘s 200 Greatest Dance Songs Of All Time.

Photo by Valdmanis/United Archives via Getty Images