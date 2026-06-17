3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That 1980s Kids Weren’t Ready For

The 1990s were all about honesty. When it came to music from the era, the artists who produced it didn’t want to dance around a subject. People were ready to shoot straight. The 1980s were great, but the time period wasn’t always so forthcoming. Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from the 1990s that pulled no punches. These are three memorable songs that were honest, almost to a fault. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that 1980s kids weren’t ready for.

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“Flagpole Sitta” by Harvey Danger from ‘Where Have All The Merrymakers Gone?’ (1997)

Listening to “Flagpole Sitta” by Harvey Danger is like reading a vivid diary entry from the band’s lead vocalist, Sean Nelson. It would be hard to find a song from the 1980s that had the same type of popularity and the same heart-on-your-sleeve sensibility. But in the 1990s, people let loose. We learned about areas of the world and areas of the human mind that we weren’t privy to in earlier time periods. That’s why “Flagpole Sitta” was so beloved. It was just so honest.

“Sex And Candy” by Marcy Playground from ‘Marcy Playground’ (1997)

In previous decades, people had to use metaphors more often when they wrote songs. But in the 1990s, we didn’t really need it. Being bold was the creative win in so many ways. For an example of that, just check out “Sex And Candy” by Marcy Playground. The 1998 track did not hide behind secretive language. Instead, it was obvious about it. The song made you think about things people weren’t so forthcoming about before. And that’s why we loved it.

“Barbie Girl” by Aqua from ‘Aquarium’ (1997)

Be honest—the first time you heard this song, you were surprised. You almost couldn’t believe a band took the time to criticize the Barbie doll and the billions of dollars behind it. And yet here we are. The 1997 tune, “Barbie Girl”, is beautifully catchy and incredibly subversive. It is not a celebration of the toy. It is a critique of it. Still, the song is also just so fun to listen to. That was the 1990s in a nutshell. Bold and entertaining.

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