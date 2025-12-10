4 of the Best Country Bands From the 1980s That Still Sound Great Today

Country bands are an entirely different entity in country music. Much different than a solo act, country bands rely on each other, both in their performance and in the studio. The result, when it works, is often magic. These are four of the best country bands from the 80s, with some of them still making music today.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys have actually been around since the 1940s, first as The Oak Ridge Quartet, a gospel group. In the 1960s, they became The Oak Ridge Boys, but they didn’t switch to country music until 1977, with their Y’All Come Back Saloon record.

Once they made the switch, the Oak Ridge Boys quickly found a large fanbase in country music. By the 1980s, the Oak Ridge Boys were hitting their stride as a country band, with songs like “Elvira”, “Bobby Sue”, “This Crazy Love”, and more.

Three of the four members, namely William Lee Golden, Richard Sterban, and Duane Allen, are all in their 80s, but that doesn’t mean they are slowing down. They released a new album, Mama’s Boys, in 2024.

Alabama

Alabama’s first album on a major label, My Home’s In Alabama, came out in 1980. Almost immediately, Alabama began having hits as a country band. “Tennessee River”, from My Home’s In Alabama, became the first of their many No. 1 hits.

Throughout the 80s, Alabama had numerous chart-topping singles, including “Take Me Down”, “Roll On (Eighteen Wheels)”, “Song Of The South”, and more. Alabama still performs today.

Shenandoah

Shenandoah didn’t release their first album until 1987, with their eponymous debut. But once they did, the group was up and running. Fronted by lead singer Marty Raybon, the country band had a string of back-to-back hits in the 80s, including “She Doesn’t Cry Anymore”, “The Church On Cumberland Road”, and “Sunday In The South”, among others.

Shenandoah is still recording music and touring today. In 2024, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean joined Shenandoah for a remake of “Sunday In The South”.

“Sometimes you don’t realize how your music has impacted people,” Raybon tells American Songwriter. “The reason why we cut these songs is because they moved us. Now, here we are 30-something years later, and some young whipper snappers that are coming around who literally have their own destiny set by the success that they’ve had. Them being such fans and wanting to be a part of this song, that’s not just a little honoring and a little humbling, but it’s also sometimes just a little unbelievable, too.”

Restless Heart

Restless Heart’s self-titled debut record came out in 1985. That project had several Top 20 singles. But by the time their sophomore Wheels came out one year later, Restless Heart had hit their stride. They had a long string of No.1. singles, including “That Rock Won’t Roll”, “I’ll Still Be Loving You”, “Why Does It Have To Be (Wrong Or Right)”, and others.

Sadly, Restless Hart doesn’t seem to be making music anymore. Their last Facebook post took place in 2023, and their website is no longer active.

Photo by Lester Cohen/ Getty Images