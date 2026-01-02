3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Were Tailor-Made for Karaoke

When you walk into a bar to sing karaoke, you need two things. The first is a good song—one that will wow the crowd, put smiles on their faces, and get their toes tapping. The other is a lack of shame. Let’s face it, you’re no Whitney Houston. But that’s okay because karaoke is all about fun!

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to prove that fact. We wanted to highlight three songs that make for perfect karaoke fodder. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that are practically tailor-made for karaoke night. So get ready to belt your heart out, because these songs require some strong pipes!

“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede from ‘Hooked On A Feeling’ (1974)

The 1970s might just be the best decade to pick from when deciding karaoke songs. There are so many great classic rock songs from the era, including Blue Swede’s rendition of the 1968 track originally by B. J. Thomas. On the offering, Blue Swede’s glorious vocals transport their listeners. And when you sing your own version, you can (maybe) do the same! But it will all be about the effort—that’s what really counts in karaoke!

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor from ‘Love Tracks’ (1978)

Sometimes, karaoke night can be a bit of a downer. Not because karaoke is a downer, per se, but because maybe the folks in attendance had a hard day. Maybe it’s raining, maybe it’s cold. But then here you come to the stage, set to sing Gloria Gaynor’s all-time 1978 classic. Suddenly, the bar is bouncing, buoyed by your inspired song choice. Survival—we can do it!

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’ (1979)

There is nothing like a straightforward classic rock song to get the party started, and this excited track about a crush is all you need in order to stoke the flames of karaoke fun. So, put on the hit single “My Sharona” from The Knack and learn about Sharona, the muse of the late-70s one-hit wonder fame.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images