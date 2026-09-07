3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Changed Music History Forever

Songs can change the world in big and subtle ways. Songs can help end wars, or they can impact the latest fashion trend. However they upend things, they do it with melody, lyrics, and rhythms.

That’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that we adored, and that also made their mark. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that changed music history forever.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Jump” by Kris Kross from ‘Totally Krossed Out’ (1992)

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Before 1992, if you were to wear your jeans or your shirt backwards, you likely would have been laughed out of the room. But after 1992, after the rap duo Kris Kross released their hit single, “Jump”, everything changed. It became en vogue, for a short time at least, to turn your clothing around as a fashion statement. It was unthinkable before, but it was somewhat commonplace thanks to this group. Heck, who didn’t see kids in their local pizza place with backwards shirts on in 1992? It happened!

“The Impression That I Get” by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones from ‘Let’s Face It’ (1997)

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Something else that seemed impossible in the 1990s before it actually happened was the popularity of brass bands. Yet, somehow, in the late 1990s, there were groups like The Mighty Mighty Bosstones climbing up the charts by playing their trumpets, trombones, and saxophones. It seemed inconceivable! But then… there it was. Indeed, this swinging hit song from the Boston-born band was all over the radio and television back in the day. We were all swing dancing to it.

“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot from ‘Mack Daddy’ (1992)

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Going back to 1992, this is a song that changed things in perhaps subtler ways. Well, maybe it wasn’t so subtle after all. Either way, when Seattle rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot set out to write this tune, he was trying to do something. He wanted to change the very concept of then-modern beauty standards. Too often, he’s said, he saw waify gals on the cover of Vogue or Vanity Fair. He wanted things to be more inclusive. So, what did he do? He shouted out his opinions on the human form! And he didn’t lie!

Photo by David Corio/Redferns